Governor Ugwuanyi Delivers Nama’s VOR/DME Access Road In Emene

Gov. Ugwuanyi delivers NAMA’s VOR/DME access road in Emene

#Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi’s administration has delivered to standard the access road to the VOR/DME Navigational Aid Site and meteorological facilities of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (#NAMA), for safe landing of aircrafts at the Akanu Ibiam International #Airport, #Enugu, located behind NNPC depot, Emene.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi in furtherance of his administration’s efforts to encourage and ensure that the federal government comprehensively rehabilitated the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, last year, to function at optimum capacity and efficiency, for the safety of air travelers, among other time-honoured interventions, promised to reconstruct the VOR/DME access road for NAMA, to aid its all-important operations at the site.

