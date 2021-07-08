Governor Ugwuanyi Holds Closed Door Meeting With Security Heads In Enugu

#Security!

#Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi of #Enugu State, after a closed-door meeting with Heads of Security Agencies in the state at the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday, proceeded with the security chiefs to some forests and escape routes of the yet-to-be identified gunmen, across four local government areas, where they took on-the-spot far reaching decisions aimed at tackling the challenges squarely.

