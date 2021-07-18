Governor Ugwuanyi Inspects Site Of Enugu’s Biggest Housing Project

#TheNewEnuguCity…

#Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi of #Enugu State, accompanied by the State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Vitus Okechi and his team of engineers and surveyors, inspects the ongoing massive developments at Enugu’s biggest #housing project, ‘The New Enugu City’ sitting on 2,667 hectares of land, in three phases, adjacent to Independence Layout, Phase II, Enugu.

The residential housing project, which is being executed by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration through the State Ministry of Housing, has ultramodern facilities such as dual carriageway roads of 24m, 15m and 12m widths with over 20 river crossings/culverts, electricity, hospital, potable water, recreational centres, security network, estate plots, civil servants estate, international market, churches, organised open spaces, shopping malls, mixed used development plots and Central Business District (CBD), among others.

