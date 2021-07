Governor Umahi Gets Approval To Establish David Umahi Medical University (Photos)

Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. (Dr.) David Nweze Umahi received approval letter from NUC Executive Secretary for the establishment of the David Nweze Umahi Medical University, Ebonyi State at the National University Commission (NUC) office, FCT, Abuja on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, IgbereTV reports.



