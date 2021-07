There appears to be graveyard peace that has returned to Orlu after months of armed fighting between the security agents and unknown gun men in the town.

Residents of this town are passing through some challenges as the town is fully militarized. The people had to raise their hands once they approached security checkpoints. Motorcyclists had to come down from their bikes to be able to pass the checkpoints.

This is the situation right now in Orlu Imo state

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pubqCYTUFWY