Group Calls For Facebook Ban In Nigeria (Pictures, Video)

A yet to be identified group has called for the permanent ban of Facebook in Nigeria, WonderTV Media reports.

The group submitted a petition to the Ministry of Justice sited in Abuja, the Federal capital territory of Nigeria.

According to the leader of the group who shared a video on his Facebook page made it known that the call for the ban of Facebook is on the grounds of censorship of posts by Facebook, denial of free speech by Facebook, Limitation of followership and many more.

The group said it was heading to the Ministry of Information to established the case and see to it that Facebook is banned permanently in Nigeria.

The leader of the group stated that Facebook is a threat to Nigeria’s democracy henece it shouldn’t be allowed to operate in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuXYFWjrS0A

https://wondertvmedia.com/2021/07/08/group-calls-for-facebook-ban-in-nigeria/