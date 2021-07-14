GT Bank Appoints Miriam Olusanya As Its First Female Managing Director

Guaranty Trust Bank has announced the appointment of Mariam Olusanya as Managing Director.

This is according to a notice signed by the company’s secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX).

Olusanya has over 20 years experience cutting across Transaction Services, Treasury, Assets and Liability Management.

She joined Guaranty Trust Bank in 1998 and has been in charge of managing the bank’s foreign currency balance sheet, asset and liability position, as well as money market, foreign currency and bonds trading.

From Ocober 2004-May 2012 she was a Treasurer at the bank. In May 2012, she was appointed Head, Wholesale Banking division.

Olusanya graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) with a Bachelors degree in Pharmacy and obtained a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) (majoring in Finance and Accounting) from the University of Liverpool.

https://nairametrics.com/2021/07/14/mariam-olusanya-appointed-managing-director-of-gtbank/