Gunmen Attack DELSU Students, Kill One, Kindap Two Others (Photos)

Gunmen kill 400L DELSU student, abduct two others

• As students give police 24 hours to rescue victims

Gunmen have killed a student of the Delta State University (DELSU), Department of Medical Biochemistry, Abraka, Stephen Odje, and abducted two others.

This is just as the Student Union Government of the institution has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to police and other security agents to rescue the abducted students or brace for students unrest in the state.

Young Odje was reportedly killed and two others abducted in a car while on their way to resume the 2020/2021 academic session.

A student who pleaded anonymity told our reporter that the deceased was killed at Oria, a community near Abraka, the university community.

The two abducted students were identified as Mr Divine Omajuwa and Miss Hamza Hussiena Jennifer of the departments of Geology and Pharmacology.

Another student said: “What I heard was that they were going to school when they were held at Eku by the gunmen. There were three people in the vehicle, the one that was killed is a cousin to the owner of the car while the lady is his (deceased) girlfriend.”

Reacting, the university management, which confirmed the incident, condemned the killing and the abduction.

In a statement signed by the Dean, Students’ Affairs, Professor Chukwujindu Iwegbue, the management, with the family of the deceased, called on the relevant security agencies to fish out the assailants and ensure the safe rescue of the abducted victims.

Meanwhile, the Student Union Government, DELSU, Abraka, has agonised over the killing and abduction.

In a statement signed by the President, Comrade Mukolo Ogelenya Solomon, the students deplored the precarious state of students in the hands of murderous hoodlums.

“It is also painful to the entire student body that when such incidents occur, law enforcement agencies within and around the state have not done enough to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The incident may lead to a breakdown of law and order within Abraka and its environs and the entire state in general if urgent steps are not taken to effect the immediate and unconditional release of the kidnapped victims,” they warned.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident to our reporter, said the Police Command was all out to rescue the abducted students as well as arrest the hoodlums.



