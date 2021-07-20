There is panic in Abonnema area of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Rivers State as gunmen hijack boat and abduct eight travellers.

It was learnt that the eight persons were travelling to Port Harcourt from Kula area in Akuku-Toru LGA, before the gunmen struck at Kula-Abonnema waterway, Monday.

Confirming the development, the State Chairman, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Jonah Jumbo revealed that, among the eight kidnapped persons, five are members of the maritime

union in Kula, Akuku-Toru local government area of the state.

Jumbo, who said the victims were travelling to Port Harcourt for a meeting appealed to the abductors to release the victims unconditionally.

He said: “The Kula unit and Abomema unit (of maritime workers union) were asked to come for a meeting in the state office here in Port Harcourt, this morning (Monday).

“On their way from Kula, we got a complaint (report) that the officials who were coming for the meeting were kidnapped.

“All the passengers were kidnapped, including three others in the boat. Up till now, nobody has heard anything from the kidnappers.

“So, we are appealing to the general public, the government and security agencies to really help us and see how they can reach the kidnappers.”

However, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, said he was yet to get the report, saying: “I don’t have that report yet. I will find out and when I get it, I will get back to you.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/07/gunmen-hijack-boat-abduct-5-maritime-union-workers-3-others-in-rivers/