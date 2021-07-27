Guys, Can You Marry A Woman That Is Older Than You?

By on No Comment

There’s no amount of love that will permit me to marry a woman that is 2-hours older than me. Women naturally grow older and weaker at a higher pace than men. Marrying someone older, as time goes on she might be mistaken for your mother. My future wife must be at least 10 years younger so that when I’ll be 90, she’ll be at most 70
Except for green card.
