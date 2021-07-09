Guys/Ladies: How Much Are You Charged For Your Hairdo?

Wanna rant . The effect of inflation is seriously hitting everywhere. Infact I’m still vexing since yesterday night

I visited my barber yesterday for my routine haircut, 2 weeks after my last visit. After he was done, I brought out my usual #300. He refused to collect, telling me there is an adjustment in price. He said the new charge is #500, directing me to the updated price list.

I was like Wtf , why u no tell me b4 u start. I for just vex comot the shop and carry the hair for another two weeks. I had only stepped out with #500, hoping to buy suya with the remaining #200. He apologised and told me he forgot. He mentioned they had a meeting and agreed on the increment, blaming the continuous increase in price of goods and services.

I told him I will give him 300, and then balance him on my next visit. That suya been dey really hungry me. He eventually agreed because he knows me well.

When I got home, nah vex I use chew the suya, e no come sweet for mouth sef. Now I would have to adjust the frequency i visit for a haircut. Maybe I go even change my hairstyle to last skin, cos my hair grow very fast.

This country sef…..

Nairalanders….. How much do u guys now pay for your hairdo, abi nah my area alone