Hallelujah Is Not A Heavenly Language – Pastor Abel Damina (Video)

Senior Pastor of Power City International Church, Uyo Akwa Ibom State, Dr Abel Damina stated during a church service that the Christian word ‘Hallelujah’ is not a heavenly language, IgbereTV reports.

He said:

“The Bible is not an abstract book that fell from the sky. It was written based on what happened in time in the interaction between God and man, men and men, circumstances, events etc. This is because it was written in human language.

Since the Bible was written in human language, like the way people sing in church, ‘Hallelujah is our heavenly language’, stop that. Don’t let illiteracy UnCloth you in public.

How can Hallelujah be heavenly language, what makes it heavenly in the first place? It is human language.

If you want the heavenly language, speak in tongues. Therefore, speaking in tongue is heavenly language”

