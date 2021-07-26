Hand-Cuff, Leg Chain Removed From Igboho, As Security Grants Him Access To His Wife

Security operatives remove leg chain, hand-cuff from Sunday Igboho, grant him access to wife

Security operatives in Benin Republic have removed leg chain and hand-cuff from Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Ighoho.

The Communications Manager of Ilana Omo Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, made this known while giving an update on the state of Igboho’s health.

He said, “We are pleased to inform all Yoruba People and well-wishers that the Security Operatives in Benin Republic have removed leg chain and hand-cuff from Chief Ighoho since Saturday evening.

“Chief Ighoho’s Wife has now been granted access to meet her husband three times daily.

“Medical Personnel provided by our legal team have examined Chief Sunday Adeyemo.

“We reiterate that Chief Ighoho is not under any immigration-related probe in Benin Republic.

“Chief Sunday Adeyemo will appear in court this morning in Benin Republic to face the likely extradition charges to be brought against him by the Nigerian Government.

“We urge supporters from Nigeria not to bother coming to the court premises in Bénin. Kindly stay in Nigeria and support with prayers and whatever you can do within the ambit of the law. We are confident that Chief Igboho shall be set free.”



PUNCH