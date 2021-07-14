Hausa Residents Cry Out As Rivers Government Demolishes Shanties

Members of the Hausa community at Trailer Park in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State have cried out over the alleged, “demolition” of their homes by the State Government.

The State Government had recently commenced the demolition of shanties along the Eleme axis of the East-West as part of its effort to fight insecurity in the State.

Governor Nyesom Wike had repeatedly said the shanties provide hideouts for some criminals operating in the State.

However, the Chief of the Hausa community in Eleme, Al-Shittu Dahiru whose members were affected by the demolition said about fifteen thousand of them have been rendered homeless by the State Government.

He said the businesses of his people have also been displaced by the action of the government for no reason.

Dahiru also claimed that for over thirty-seven years of their stay in that community, none of his members have been accused of any criminal offence.

According to him, “We were just here when we saw a Caterpillar from Eleme Local Government Chairman who said he was sent by the Governor to demolish our houses here. More than fifteen thousand people including women and children have been displaced. For 37 years, I have not seen a Hausa man that police have accosted for any crime. We don’t know where this is coming from.

“We are appealing with his excellency to assist us.”

Other affected residents also appealed to the governor to rescue them from suffering by paying a visit to the area.

One of them said, ”we are pleading with the State and the Federal Government to come to our rescue. We have different tribes here. I’m from Edo State and we have a lot of Hausa people here who are living with their families and they have rendered us homeless. No place to sleep, so we are pleading with the State Government. Let justice be served.”

https://dailypost.ng/2021/07/14/hausa-residents-cry-out-as-rivers-govt-demolishes-shanties/