Have You Ever Considered Learning Truck Driving?

By on No Comment

hello guys, I am Abdulkabir from Edo state, my journey into the world of trucks came about after a misfortune I faced, at one time I was a student in Uniben department of Animal science under Agricultural faculty, I left school without differing the admission to travel abroad, An Ill fated trip that got me touring the airport in Turkey waiting for my transit flight to Ukraine.

I later got deported from turkey for fake visa and all my attempts to reintegrate into school proved abortive. hence I was left with either retrying to gain admission or find a way to fend for myself, so having decided to learn a vocation, I was interested in learning computer programming but funds was not available so I had to learn something more cost effective, other handy works I could learn required a certain capital and I was dead broke as I had been abandoned by my father who was my sole sponsor.

so I had to look for a skill to learn, still be earning while learning and have a greater prospect of meeting up with living standards at its culmination.
Now I am a certified truck driver currently employed by Ardova plc.

DM me with your questions in anything related with trucks.

Have You Ever Considered Learning Truck Driving? added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.