Have You Ever Considered Learning Truck Driving?

hello guys, I am Abdulkabir from Edo state, my journey into the world of trucks came about after a misfortune I faced, at one time I was a student in Uniben department of Animal science under Agricultural faculty, I left school without differing the admission to travel abroad, An Ill fated trip that got me touring the airport in Turkey waiting for my transit flight to Ukraine.

I later got deported from turkey for fake visa and all my attempts to reintegrate into school proved abortive. hence I was left with either retrying to gain admission or find a way to fend for myself, so having decided to learn a vocation, I was interested in learning computer programming but funds was not available so I had to learn something more cost effective, other handy works I could learn required a certain capital and I was dead broke as I had been abandoned by my father who was my sole sponsor.

so I had to look for a skill to learn, still be earning while learning and have a greater prospect of meeting up with living standards at its culmination.

Now I am a certified truck driver currently employed by Ardova plc.

DM me with your questions in anything related with trucks.