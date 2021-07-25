Have You Ever Considered Paying Tithes To Those Who Need Help?

Its cool to pay tithes in churches cos the church will use it to enlarge and win more souls for God, but is that enough, should we let the NGO’s, widows, needy and orphanage to rot?

Cos Matt.25 Jesus told us the criteria for judgement and its not amount of tithe u pay or people u convert into chritianity, a Muslim that shows unconditional love is eternity worthy than a bittered tribalistic christian that never missed paying his tithe

Matt.25.41 – Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:

Matt.25.42 – For I was an hungred, and ye gave me no meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me no drink:

Matt.25.43 – I was a stranger, and ye took me not in: naked, and ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not.

Matt.25.44 -…….

Matt.25.45 – Then shall he answer them, saying, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye did it not to one of the least of these, ye did it not to me.