He Speaks English Well But Cannot Read And Write

Good morning guys,

Please, help me to help a friend.

I have tried everything possible within my capacity to help this guy but to no avail.

My friend is 22 and currently in one of the federal polytechnic here in Nigeria. This guy can speak good english well but the problem is he can not read nor write, the only thing he can write down is his name and Reg. No.

Last year, before first semester exam. I noticed that this guy is always avoiding conversation that involves reading or studying. I never saw him read, not even once. We are neighbours and friends.

I just decided to take it upon myself to find out what was wrong as I know, he is a good person but hiding something. So I offered to be helping him with his assignments and handout summary to my amazement the guy find it hard to read what I smartly asked him to. He refused to admit that he can’t read, probably he was a shame to admit it, so I let him be.

He, then finally opens up to me about him not been able to read and write. Of course, this was after first semesters exam and I had to perster him before he was able to tell me of his secret. How have you been writing the exam then? I asked, he said “I submit blank paper” when the result came out he had 6 COs (carry overs).

Again, I offered to help. I did all his assignments, encourage him to write something in all his test, He improved on his CA and others except for reading as I told him to at list write some thing down.even if it means coping from someone siting next to him without getting caught, I’m not encouraging exam malpractice but he needed help urgently.

Now here’s my major challenge and concern, Since January this year, I have used Queen’s Premier, used other English materials, vowel and consonant sound

The only thing he’s been able to read are just few two letter words. Thought I was the problem, so I lied to a friend who happens to be a lecturer that the guy needs help, and that he’s finding it hard to understand his books. The lecturer agreed to help but later told the guy not to come again as the guy is still not getting any thing.

Please, help…. the guy want to learn but I don’t know what exactly could be the problem.

Inputs please, I anticipate your wise advice.

Thanks.