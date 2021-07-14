Head Of Ghana Statistical Service Suffers Stroke On Live TV (Video)

The head of Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Professor Samuel Kobina Annim suffered a stroke on live TV, IgbereTV reports.

This occurred while he was addressing the public on the ongoing Population and Housing Census exercise which commenced on 13th June, 2021.

In the video shared online, Professor Annim went speechless and later began to stammer on stage while speaking to the audience. He was swiftly attended to by some people at the event and was later rushed to the hospital.

Professor Samuel Kobina Annim was appointed as Government Statistician somewhere 2019. He assumed duty on March 1, 2019.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04JQl-SZxPw

https://igberetvnews.com/1395519/head-ghana-statistical-service-suffers-stroke-live-tv-video/