Heartbreak: Pretty Lady Weeps As She Asks Guys What They Want From Relationships

By on

In a clip that’s gone viral, lady weeps as she asks guys what exactly do they want from relationships.

She said;

“please, what exactly do guys want from us? you give them everything that you have. You meet their friends, their friends call you our wife, you cook for them, you give them every style in the world, you hang your leg on top of the ceiling fan, you hold the burglary proof, you do everything in this world. You wash their singlet and boxers for them, yet they’ll still break your heart”

Fellow NAIRALANDERS… Abeg what do you guys want ooo !!!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ3WKYFAV1y/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCXBfkQKDlg

