‘Help! My Girlfriend Is Choking Me’

Hello everyone please sorry to disturb you with my personal problem I just feel it best I table the matter here.

Let me try to be short.

Please how do I tell my girlfriend to go back to her house without offending or sounding rude?

I am a young guy and she is also young too currently in my final year she is a graduate on her own side she graduated last year.

She travelled outta Nigeria after graduation came back after 1 month.

Ever since she got back she has been in my house close to two months now and she is not even talking about leaving.

I don’t even have my space again

I can’t even go out with my friends she always calling for my attention.

It is choking me seriously I can’t even keep female friends because she is always complaining.

All my friends are now referring to me as a married man.

Pls how do I tell her to go back without hurting her.

Me don tire i swear