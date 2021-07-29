Herbalist Arrested For Preparing Charms For IPOB, Bomb, Charms, Weed Recovered (Pix)

One locally made Improvised Explosive Device, various charms, and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp in a bag were exhibits found at the herbalist’s shrine.

The Imo State police command has arrested a 49 year-old herbalist, Benneth Okoli, accused of preparing charms for members of IPOB/ ESN.

He was arrested after an attack on Omuma Police Station in Oru East LGA of the state by members of ESN.

Imo State police PRO, CSP Michael Abattam said on Wednesday night, that the herbalist was arrested by the command’s tactical team during a discreet investigation after the attack.

Abattam said that after a diligent forensic and technical intelligence gathering, the team was able to trace the location of the native doctor’s shrine.

Benneth reportedly prepares charm for bandits and IPOB members at Akuma in Oru East LGA of Imo State.

He helped them fortify against bullets and knives in the shrine before they go for their operations.

CSP Michael stated that on interrogation, the suspect has made useful statements and is currently assisting the police to arrest the remnants of his gangs presently on the run.

