Connect on Linked in

The herbalist who predicted popular Nigerian actress, iyabo ojo’s death over her comments on the Baba Ijesha’s case has died.

According to sketchy reports reaching Kemi Filani News, the man passed away today, 16th July.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRZrqz-g7kI/?utm_medium=copy_link

Watch video from

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_iyVmgnybw