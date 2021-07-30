High Chief Ikechi Emenike Remains Suspended – Abia APC Insists

Abia State chapter of APC has said a chieftain of the party was since 2018 suspended from the party following series of anti-party activities.

Speaking with ABN TV on Thursday, the State Secretary of the party in Abia, Barr Perfect Okorie said Chief Emenike was suspended in 2018 after an investigative panel found him guilty of hobnobbing with PDP to sabotage the effort of the APC.

According to the State Secretary, Chief Emenike did not appeal his suspension which bars him from taking part in any activity of the party in the state.

Following an SWC and Exco meeting of the APC in Umuahia on Thursday, the party said the 2018 suspension of Chief Emenike was reinforced.

The party said Emenike’s suspension has been communicated to the national leadership of APC, Cautioning him against taking part in activities of the party.

The party called members to desist from dealing with Chief Emenike, warning him to stop intruding in the committees of APC.

The party also passed a vote of confidence on its chairman in the state, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, applauding him for stabilizing the party.

His vote of confidence follows a motion moved.

All efforts made to reach the embattled Chief Ikechi Emenike proved abortive as at the moment of this report.



https://abntv.com.ng/2021/07/ikechi-emenike-remains-suspended-abia-apc/