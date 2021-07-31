‘Holiday Lessons: Parents & School Owners Stop Abusing Holidays’

Vacation is here again. Time for students to rest and experience life outside the four walls of a school. But Summer Lesson has been abused and misused. Both parents and their wards have no idea what summer break should entails.

I stumbled on a letter on the net recently, which I deem fit to be shared here for the benefit of parents and their children.

Dear Parents,

A child will go to school by 7am and close by 5pm for five days out of the seven days in a week.

During weekends that child comes home with many assignments in all the subjects he or she is offering in school and at such, there won’t be time to rest and play at the weekends.

The child does that for almost four months hoping to enjoy the holidays only for the school (in collaboration with the parents) to come up with an unnecessary activities in the name of holidays lesson.

What exactly do you want to teach that child again at this period? Is it what he or she learnt in the just concluded session or what they will learn next term?

Dear Nigerian parents, summer holiday is a period you allow a child to experience other things in life apart from formal education.

Allow them to travel for the vacation and if you do not have money for that, take them to places where they will learn new skills.

