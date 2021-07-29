Hoodlums Attack Governor Ayade’s Former Aide Who Refused To Defect To APC (Graphic)

Armed hoodlums have attacked Barrister Mark Obi, a former Special Adviser to Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

LIB had reported that the top PDP stalwart had refused to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the governor.

It was gathered that Obi was attacked at his country home in Oku, Boki Local Government Area of the state at about 10pm on Wednesday, July 28.

The 62-year-old lawyer tendered his resignation on June 7, 2021, expressing unwillingness to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling party with Ayade.

Obi, who was a two-time House of Assembly member, also served in the administration of former Governor Liyel Imoke.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/7/armed-hoodlums-attack-governor-ayades-former-aide-who-refused-to-defect-to-apc.html

See Graphic Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below: