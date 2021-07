POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Nigerian House of Representatives has passed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill after much rancour.

Reps adopted the controversial electronic and manual transmission of results where applicable. It was gathered that the minority caucus(PDP) staged a walkout shortly before the bill was passed.



