Househelp & 3 Others Arrested Over The Murder Of Banker, Hassan Salihu (Pictures)

A househelp and three others have been arrested by Yobe Police Command in connection with the murder of Hassan Salihu Abubakar, a staff of Damaturu Branch of United Bank for Africa.

Police identified slain Abubakar’s househelp as 21-year-old Umar Shaibu.

The Command’s spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu on Monday, July 26.

Abdulkarim named Shaibu’s conspirators as Tajjuddeen Taufiq, 20; Ismail Mohammed, 17; and Bulama Modu, 17.

Abdulkarim said the assassins were apprehended during a sting operation carried out by detectives of ‘B’ Divisional Police Headquarters.

He said: “On July 23, 2021 at about 1130hrs a report was received from one Abubakar Musa, an employee of UBA Bank, Damaturu Branch, that the victim, one Hassan Abubakar, a co-employee, did not report for duty and efforts to trace his whereabouts proved abortive.

“Consequently, detectives swung into action and his home and premises were searched and blood stains were observed on the floor with some iron rods covered with blood, probably used in the commission of the offence.

“On July 24, 2021 the principal suspect, Shaibu, who happened to be the househelp of the victim, was arrested while carting away valuable items from the victim’s house.

“Upon interrogations, he confessed to the crime, stating that on July 22, 2021, he and three other suspects attacked the victim in his house at Red Bricks Housing Estate in Damaturu.

“They robbed him (Hassan Abubakar) of money but ended up killing the victim, buried the corpse in the compound and fled.

“On the next day, July 23, 2021 they began to sell the property until they were eventually nabbed by the police which led to the arrest of the three other suspects.”

Abdulkarim said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/7/househelp-and-three-others-arrested-over-the-murder-of-banker-hassan-abubakar.html