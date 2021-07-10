How A Kenyan Policewoman Killed Her 2 Lovers Over Heartbreak (Photo)

A female police officer, Caroline Kangongo has murdered two men believed to be her estranged lovers and fathers of her two kids in Kenya.

Corporal Caroline is largely suspected to be on a revenge mission against those she believes were responsible for breaking her heart.

According to reports, the first victim was her colleague, Constable John Ogweno from Kasarani police station, Nakuru County.

John was allegedly her long time lover and the father of one of her kids.

The second victim, Peter Ndwiga Njiru, was a 32- year- old man from Embu.

Caroline had reportedly lured Peter into having a good moment with him at Dedamax Hotel in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

According to the receipt, she booked room no. 107 with Kshs 3, 020 at around 3: 30 pm carelessly giving her ID details.

After a long moment of pleasure, Caroline moved out of the hotel hurried at around 12 midnight lying to the receptionist that she is going to the shop.

In the morning, the hotel attendants became suspicious and decided to check the room only to find Peter lying dead on the bed with a bullet hole on the head which entered on the right ear and exited on the left ear. One empty spent cartilage of 9mm was found in the room.

A wallet containing a national identity card with the names Peter Ndwiga Njiru, Embu male adult aged 32 years and car keys with a holder written toyota probox KDB 506U was found in his pockets.

Peter is alleged to be the lover of Caroline for a very long time and is also suspected to be the father of the other kid.

https://independent.ng/broken-hearted-female-cop-kills-two-men/