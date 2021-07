Good morning Nairalanders,

Please how did you think one can change wrong email used during FRSC registration. Although I have not submitted the application, I am just at the first preliminary stage of the registration and after submitting the preliminary stage I realized that it was wrong email so I tried changing but the ‘continue message’ wasn’t sent to that correct mail.

Have you experience this before or what’s the solution you think it is attainable to solve the problem.