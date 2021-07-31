How Do Guys Get Intimate With Girls They Don’t Truly Love?

I’ve always turned down advances from girls. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not claiming to be very handsome but I have some qualities that draw girls close to me. I could feel their pain when I reject their infatuation. I’m a kinda person who believes that eyes would get cleared after sexual intercourse, only true feelings keep relationship going, yet I feel I’m not being fair in some cases. And the fear of trying all means to get my full attention (when I do not really mean business) wouldn’t want me to do ‘chop & clean mouth’ thing – so that I won’t get choked.

So I throw to the guys who are good at this, how do you enjoy getting intimate with any girls that give you attention?

