How Do You Handle A Difficult Boss?

Good evening. I got transferred to a new office and my boss is just the direct opposite of the Previous.My current boss is a bit nice but then doesn’t have managerial skills. She really doesn’t know how to handle her subordinates. At a slight mistake, she’s all shouting the roof down. She exaggerates a lot and looks for every means to put a blame on you when things don’t work even though it’s not your fault.

E.g, you’re working on something and probably you have network issues and can’t complete or round off on time, she’ll just look for a way to put in on you.

Now it’s almost affecting the way I work. Asking her questions sometimes is almost difficult and then I do it my way. There are just so many complains and I can’t afford to lose this Job right now.

In front of you she’s acting so nice but behind she’s all saying dirty things.

I’m getting fed up. Coming to work seems tiring now.

Please how do I handle this?