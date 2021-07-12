How DSS Dehumanise Only Female Among 13 Detained Igboho Supporters – Sahara Reporters

How Department Of State Operatives Dehumanise Only Female Among 13 Detained Igboho’s Aides

The Department of State Services operatives have continued to dehumanise the female among 13 arrested aides of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, refusing to allow her to change her underwear.

SaharaReporters learnt that since July 2 when they were rounded up and taken to the DSS facility in Abuja, the operatives had refused to allow the woman, Amoda Babatunde, also known as Lady K, have access to new clothes.

The operatives rather insist she washes the clothes on her, dries and wears them.

Sources at the DSS detention camp added that the operatives watch as Lady K is forced to strip herself; wash her clothes and dry them outside while she waits while being naked till they dry.

The DSS on July 1 raided Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, arrested 13 of his aides and killed two others.

Those arrested at Igboho’s residence alongside her include Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, Ayobami Donald, Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelumi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi, and Bamidele Sunday.

“They have denied the lady in their midst change of clothes. They make her wash her clothes and wait for them to be dry before wearing them again. They refused to allow their lawyers to give them clothes, especially undergarments.

“She is being treated in a dehumanising manner. She will have to go naked, wash her clothes, wait for them to dry before putting them back on in front of male guards,” the source lamented.

The DSS threw professionalism to the mud when its team of security operatives stormed Igboho’s residence in Ibadan and arrested the 13 persons.

Parading the suspects at the national headquarters of the secret police, the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunaya, said the security team was engaged in a gun duel by nine men suspected to be Igboho’s guards.

SaharaReporters had reported that no fewer than 19 traditional rulers in the South-West region later called for the immediate release of the aides of the Yoruba activist.

The monarchs, under the aegis of Forum of the Yoruba Obas, also demanded compensation for the families of those killed during the raid.

The traditional rulers in a statement titled, ‘The Position of the Forum of Yoruba Obas on the Recent Invasion of Sunday Adeyemo’s house by the operatives of the DSS and the State of the Nation,’ described the invasion of Igboho’s home and killing of his aides as an infringement of their fundamental human rights.

The statement was signed by the President of the forum and Molokun of Atijere Kingdom, Ondo State, Oba Samuel Adeoye (Edema I); its General Secretary, Dr Abdulrasaq Abioye, Olukotun of Ikotun Ile, Kwara State; and 17 others.

The monarchs had said, “We strongly condemn in its entirety the invasion and the gruesome murder of the people at Sunday Igboho’s house on July 1, 2021.

“We believe the killing by the officers of the DSS is unwarranted and unjustifiable, a violent breach of the fundamental right of those who were killed by the overzealous officers in Sunday Adeyemo’s house. We hereby call for the immediate release of those arrested at his residence. We demand that there must be adequate compensation for the family of those people who were murdered during the operation.”



http://saharareporters.com/2021/07/12/how-department-state-operatives-dehumanise-only-female-among-13-detained-igboho%E2%80%99s-aides