‘How I Narrowly Escaped Vehicle Impoundment In Lagos’

Today I was driving in Lagos and suddenly I saw the car in front of me make a U-turn. I didn’t take it serious then the car in front of me signalled to me to make a U-turn.

Before I could make a U-turn this towing vehicle was already in front of me. As I turned, the next thing I saw is the towing vehicle reversing straight towards my car at high speed. The speed was high enough to crush my car and and even give me and my passenger serious injury.

Thank God, I managed to dodge the towing vehicle.

Firstly, there was nothing to indicate that it’s a one-way.

Secondly, this car could have injured me or perhaps killed me and even gotten away with it.

Thirdly, it wasn’t even on a highway or expressway. It was on a local street, why put people’s lives at risk in enforcing a “crime” that doesn’t put people’s lives at risk?

Now, I’m wondering:

1. How does the Lagos State Government justify this act?

2. Is this how the Lagos state government impounded all those cars they show on the news?