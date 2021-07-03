How I Tied Ataga’s Hands While He Was Asleep Before Stabbing Him To Death – Chidinma

Chidinma Ojukwu: How I Tied Usifo Ataga’s Hands Before Stabbing Him To Death (Video)

In an exclusive interview with NTA newsmen, Chidinma Ojukwu opened up on how she tied Usifo Ataga’s hands while he was high on drugs and asleep, because she wanted to steal from him, before stabbing him to death, IgbereTV reports.

Her confession gives credence to the family’s claim that Usifo’s corpse showed signs of torture, tied hands and a broken neck even before he was stabbed.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ziw6Wo2Vlsc

