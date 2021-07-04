How I Was Kicked Out Of Miss Nigeria Contest In 2003 – Linda Ikeji (Photo)

Billionaire Nigerian Blogger, Linda Ifeoma Ikeji has shared a touching story during her struggling days of how she failed to win the Miss Nigeria contest in 2003.

Number 8 at the 2003 Miss Nigeria pageant. I thought I was going to win but I didn’t even make top 10. That night was one of the worse nights of my life. I remember just asking myself what I was going to do with the rest of my life because for some arrogant reason, I’d built a future around being Miss Nigeria even before the pageant held. Sigh. For two straight days I cried wondering what to do next.

I wanted to be successful. I wanted to be somebody. I wanted to be rich. And here I was being told that I wasn’t even good enough to be Miss Nigeria…lol.

After a few days of feeling sorry for myself, I got fired up. I said to myself, this life isn’t going to defeat me or pass me by. I must count. I’ll fight with every bone in my body to be successful. I don’t care how long it will take but one day, I’ll matter. Well, I’m still fighting but I’m doing very okay now! �

For everyone fighting for their dreams right now and keep getting disappointed, please don’t let it discourage you. Failure is part of success. Every disappointment, every NO, everytime things don’t work out is for you to have a story to tell tomorrow. As long as you don’t give up, as long as you’re persistent, as long as you believe in yourself and your dream even when others don’t believe… success will find you. And God will sit next to you and never leave your side. I wish you all well and I hope all your dreams come through. �

My Miss Nigeria outfit by the amazing @frankosodirichard �



https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ3jvxvt7SY/?utm_medium=copy_link