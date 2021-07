Just wondering how much is required for one to have a good life in Nigeria.

Why most of our youths are migrating abroad is because of the unfair advantage of being paid more even doing odd jobs abroad.

So how much can one earn in Nigeria as a salary to be comfortable?

Also I know this might be location dependent.

As people living in lagos, porthacourt and Abuja might have more living expenses.

Also what are other ways to earn if the salaries of available jobs are not enough?

Let’s share ideas