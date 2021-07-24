How My Fianceé Called Off Our Wedding!! – A Nairaland Member Cries Out

Some months ago, I was supposed to get married to a lovely lady (Alias-Celia) whom I thought the universe made just for me. I find it unfortunate that this beautiful story was just never meant to be. This write-up is my story.

Five years ago, while we both stared at the moon sitting in my compound and telling tales of our childhood, I studied her profile. She had a perfect-shaped jaw with rounded edges, full lips, and her ability to smile with so much ease. Her skin glowed against the moonlight, and her aura filled with so much innocence. It was no surprise when I finally popped the question asking her to be my girlfriend.

Four days later, I got a yes as her reply, and it became a beautiful relationship. Our companionship was a show of true love, or so I thought. She taught me to be a better kisser, and I made her be a better lover. We did almost everything together, and when challenges came, we solved them even though she was stubborn; A bit more than me.

Many moons down the line of love and sometimes distrust, she was to relocate to the FCT, the state where her family resides. I knew I was going to miss her, and it wasn’t easy letting her go.

We did part ways at the airport, and ever since then, we were always on calls. I did notice later that I did most of the calling, and as time went on as it must, the regular calls became once in a while, and soon, it became longer.

I did play a little with other girls and tried getting into a relationship with others, but it just didn’t work out. Perhaps, I wanted the kind of love that they could not give in return. It was no surprise when years later, my calls with Celia became regular and, I didn’t mind doing most of the calling.

Soon, I traveled to Abuja, and she didn’t seem enthusiastic about seeing me, even though my love clawed at my heart with a renewed burst of energy. This time, I decided that I wouldn’t let go. I stayed in FCT for a while, I met her family, and I guess her feelings returned.

I returned to Lagos to continue working, and some months down the line, I was in Abuja again to see the one that I loved. We agreed that she would have to come to Lagos, and some months after I left Abuja, she arrived in the rowdy Lagos.

She met my family, and I popped the question, “will you marry me?” in a romantic atmosphere, and she was so happy that she was going to spend the rest of her life with me.

We made plans until the event of Corona took place, and it greatly affected my business. I became broke, but that didn’t stop me from traveling to 3 different states to meet her family members and her pastor in FCT.

We did agree that we were going to have a small wedding, and the day of the introduction came, and I traveled with my family, spent a lot of money on hotel bills, etc. It did go well, and that was when it started.

She reneged on our agreement on the size of the wedding. She told me that she wanted to have her dream wedding although she had no money. I could not bring myself to spend so much on a wedding only to end up eating hand to mouth in my marriage. It became a back and forth argument. Her dad wanted it small, but her siblings wanted it big. My mum did try to advise her, but she felt my mum shouldn’t have a say in her wedding being a supposed generation Z.

I did have to look for ways she would be happy without spending too much. Then the counseling issue came, and I was informed to come back to Abuja by her pastor. It was inconvenient, so I told her to recommend virtual counseling because I’m not ready to go and spend a lot staying there. She was mad at my response, saying that it was disrespectful, suggesting such to a supposed man of God, making it disrespectful to God.

I did try to let her know that we could use the money to do something else, but she was adamant. After some time, I did succumb to her demand, but she felt that it should not have led to an argument in the first place and decided to call the wedding off. I tried calming her down and even suggested that we postpone it, but she wouldn’t budge with a reason so petty. It hurt at first. It made me lose focus for a while, but I guess I’ve pretty patched up now hence my decision to share with you all.

God bless us all.