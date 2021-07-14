How Nnamdi Kanu Was Chained To Floor For 6 Days By Kenyan Security Operatives – SR

EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Government Asked Us To Abduct You – Kenya Operatives Told Nnamdi Kanu, Chained Him To Floor For Six Days

Security operatives in Kenya who bundled the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to an undisclosed apartment, confessed to him that they were sent by the Nigerian government to abduct him.

SaharaReporters learnt that the Kenya operatives chained Kanu to the floor for six days, not knowing who he was, until the news about him began to filter in.

SaharaReporters was told that Kanu, by that time, had suffered injuries in his neck and his wrist.

SaharaReporters gathered that Kanu, for the first time, was interviewed on Wednesday by the Department of State Services officials in Abuja, in the presence of his lawyers, led by Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

It was during the interview that the revelations of what happened to Kanu in Kenya came out.

“Kanu was interviewed by DSS agents today in the presence of his lawyers. He had injuries on his neck and wrist from torture. They said they didn’t know who he was. They chained him to floor for six days but they became nice to him once they found out who he was,” a top source revealed.

SaharaReporters had on July 7 reported that Kanu told his lawyer, Ejiofor, that he was “mercilessly beaten and tortured” in the East African country before his extradition to Nigeria.

Ejiofor had confirmed the words of Kanu during an interview adding that Kanu told him how he was detained not in the Kenya official detention centres, but in a private residence for about eight days, before his extradition to Nigeria.

The IPOB leader’s lawyer, Ejiofor, had revealed this in an interview, noting that the Kenya authorities would be dragged to the International Criminal Court to answer for the brutality.

The lawyer had said, “There was a clear collaboration between the Kenya government and the Nigerian government and I am happy that they are now denying the fact that Kanu was arrested in there.

“But by the time we finish with them at the International Criminal Court, they will never remain the same. He was arrested at the airport there and he was taken to an unknown residence. He was subjected to inhuman treatment.

“Kanu was tortured, maltreated and mercilessly beaten, as confirmed by him to us. After spending eight days in their illegal custody, they now beckoned to the Nigerian government. Kanu was lifeless and unconscious by the time they were bringing him to Nigeria.

“To tell you the level of their conspiracy and the desperation to get him, they brought him here on a Sunday and the federal government is fully aware that I am his legal counsel.

“He was brought into the country and inflicted with several injuries and a he is having a number of medical issues today. It was at the behest of the Federal government that Kenya was doing those things. This is against all international laws. We are going to address an international court at that level.”



SaharaReporters