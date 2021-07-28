How Polaris Bank account officer converts N12 million customer money to personal use

An account officer with Polaris Bank, Keshinro Babatunde, is currently standing trial on a 9 count charge bothering on stealing, forgery, and fraudulent false accounting with a customer’s account to the tune of N12.6m.

The case, which came up at the Lagos High Court recently, revealed how Babatunde allegedly stole the sum of N12.6m from a customer’s account through forged request forms and cheques.

The prosecution witness, David Areyo, who is a colleague of the defendant and also an employee of the bank, told the court that Babatunde transferred funds belonging to the customer by signing request forms and cheques pretending to have been authorized by the customer, an offence which contravened Sections 287, 365, 337, and 411 of the Criminal laws of Lagos state of Nigeria, No 11, 2015.

Sometime last year 2020, we got an invite from EFCC to the head of internal audit requesting to come with the statement of account of one of our customer.

“Upon the request, the bank also carried out it own investigation looking into the involvement of the staff.

We found some fund transfers. When we confronted the defendant, he told us that the customer instructed him to transfer those funds,” the witness said, while being led in evidence by the prosecutor for the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo.

When asked if it was the procedure of the bank for staff to sign the instruction form or cheque on behalf of a customer, the witness replied “No my Lord! No staff has the right to sign a customer’s instruction or customer’s cheque”.

The witness was further shown Exhibit C (Termination of Fix deposit) to affirm if after the bank investigation the document carried the signature of the customer.

In his response, the witness said, “Our findings showed it was not the customer that signed the document.

Meanwhile, the EFCC had alleged that Babatunde forged a Skye bank cheque No.47423262 dated 16/08/2018 in the sum of N340,000 and purported same to have been signed by one Kola Oseni.

The defendant, on or about the 14th of December 2016, while in the employment of Polaris Bank Plc falsified the account number and dishonestly converted the total sum of 10,000,000 naira property of Alh. Ganiyu Kola Oseni

