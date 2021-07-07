How SEDI MD, Prof. Simon Ndubuisi Was Assassinated In Enugu (Pictures)

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Ndubuisi was the Managing director of the Scientific Equipment Development Initiative, SEDI. His Toyota Prado vehicle was riddled with bullets by the unknown gunmen along the Enugu Port-Harcourt Expressway.

His police orderly was also killed in the attack. Spokesperson of the Enugu state police command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe issued this statement on the incident stating;

“Information surrounding a shooting incident today, 07/07/2021 at about 1600hrs, along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, said to have led to the death of a man and his Police orderly, is still sketchy.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has commenced. Further development will be duly communicated, please,”.

Ndubuisi was a Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering with contributions towards research and development of transformers, digital electricity meters, solar powered source of energy.



