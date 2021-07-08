How to Print Your Improved NIN Slip

You can print out and even laminate your Improved NIN Slip in plastic now and keep it as a handy physical means of identification which fits easily into your pocket, purse or wallet.

The QR code on the Slip makes it easy for its authenticity to be verified by other people scanning it using the NIMC MWS Mobile ID app on on their phones.

The Improved NIN Slip with a QR code which can be printed out

Take care not to leave copies (photocopy, image scans, and so on) of your Improved NIN Slips with anyone else otherwise you leave them with copies of your NIN and verification QR code as well.

Downloading and Printing the Slip

First, make sure you have already enrolled and obtained your National Identification Number (NIN). You’ll need your NIN also when installing NIMC’s MWS Mobile ID app.

Go to the https://myportal.nimc.go.ng online portal.

If you have not already, download and install the NIMC MWS Mobile ID app on your mobile device. Learn more at https://nimc.gov.ng/mobile-digital-id/

Access NIMC’s MWS Mobile ID app on your mobile device. Make sure your device is connected to the Internet.

On the app’s home screen tap on the “I Need A Pin” button.

Take note of the “UserID” and “One Time PIN (OTP)” now displayed on the app’s “Get OTP” section.

Use the UserID and OTP to log into to the myportal.nimc.gov.ng portal.

Go to the the “Print Improved NIN Slip” section on the portal’s homepage. Make the relevant payment then download the front and rear parts of your Slip as a PDF document.

You can now print out the PDF document, cut it to the right size, fold it and laminate your Improved NIN Slip, if you like.



