When it comes to your job interview, you may anticipate being asked, “Why do you want this job?” Even a typical interview question may trip you up if you’re not prepared, so you’ll want to prepare your response ahead of time.

When responding to this question, you should demonstrate that you have done your homework on the business and can demonstrate that you are a suitable match for the position.

What the Interviewer Is Looking For

You may assume the recruiting manager wants to understand more about what you want in your future job when you first hear this question (particularly if you are unprepared). To some degree, this is correct; the employer must determine if your career objectives are compatible with the organization’s requirements.

This question, on the other hand, is intended to determine how much you know about the business, its purpose, and its activities. It’s just another way of saying, “Why do you want to work here?” The interviewer wants to know whether you’ve done your research on the business and considered what makes you want to work for them.

How to Respond to the Question, “Why Do You Want This Job?”

Use this question to “sell” yourself to the potential employer. Focus on and highlight the employer’s strengths (which you will know if you have done your homework on the company): what training and development possibilities do they offer for someone in your area of work? Why would other applicants choose to work for them rather than their competitors? What has the employer done to help their industry or community?

After establishing the backdrop for your response—the employer’s desirability—emphasize what you can offer to the table that will meet their requirements.

Fill in the blanks: “Working for you would allow me to build upon my expertise and abilities in , , and as part of what I know would be a very inspirational and fulfilling workplace, based on what I’ve heard about your company.”

Make sure you practice speaking your answer out loud after you’ve personalized your response to this question. It may be beneficial to have a friend or family member act as the interviewer who asks you the question. In reality, this is an excellent method to practice answering a wide range of interview questions.

Best Answers Exemplified

Are you stumped as to how to respond to this crucial question? When the interviewer asks why you want the job, here are some of the greatest job interview responses. Customize these responses to your own situation and the job you’re looking for.

Sample Response: I’m interested in this position since it stresses sales and marketing, two of my strongest skills. In my last work, I boosted sales by 15% in an industry that was deemed stagnant at the time. I am certain that I could contribute my 10 years of sales and marketing expertise to your business and assist you in continuing to develop. v

Why It Works: This response is very successful because it provides a measurable example of the candidate’s past success in sales and marketing while also reminding the interviewer that he or she has a decade of professional, industry-specific expertise to give the business.

I realize that this is a growing business. You intend to introduce many new items in the next months, according to what I’ve read on your website and in different press releases. I’d want to be a part of your firm as it expands, and I’m certain that my product development expertise will benefit your company when you launch these new items.

Why It Works: This response demonstrates that the applicant has done their homework by doing internet research on the firm and thinking how they might add to existing business and production efforts..

Make it clear why you’re a good match. Be clear about what qualifies you for this position. To prepare your response, create a list of the position’s criteria (as stated in the job description), and then mark which ones match your talents and expertise. Highlight a couple of the skills that qualify you for the position in your response, and provide successful instances from prior employment.

Make a point of highlighting what you can offer. What would you offer to the position? Your response should also highlight what you can give to the business. Mention any talents or professional experience that distinguishes you as a standout candidate for the position. Use numbers to explain how you can bring value to the company if at all feasible. For example, if you saved a specific amount of money for your prior business, mention it and indicate that you want to do the same for this one.

What to Avoid Saying

Avoid justifications that are only about you. Even if it’s true, don’t make pay, hours, or commute the main reasons you’re interested in the position. Remember to concentrate on how you can help the business rather than how the company or employment can help you.

Don’t go through your resume again and again. Although the example responses below refer to the applicants’ experience, they only do so to show how the interviewers have the number of years of experience stated in the job listing’s “minimum qualifications” section. A long job history puts too much attention on you; instead, your main focus should be on the hiring business and the value you can offer to them. When it comes to the aspects of your job history you choose to disclose, be judicious and succinct.