How To Switch To A Career In Data Analysis

Transitioning or switching to a career in data analysis is not a piece of cake, especially if your current career path is non-technical. It is a road paved with many obstacles and you can get overwhelmed and frustrated somewhere along the line. In this blog post, I’m going to discuss a few things that will help you to switch easily to a career in data analysis.

1. Be sure of your decision

As much as the world is now data-inclined, a career in data analysis is really not for everybody. Before transitioning, be sure to ask yourself if this switch is necessary. Do you really want to do it? If you are only transitioning because everyone is doing it, then you might not be able to push through when the challenges come.

2. Research your position of interest.

There are many job positions in data analysis with different sets of required skills. While the title of a data analyst is the most popular one, and most likely the first one you thought of, there are other options. You can be a database administrator, a BI analyst, an IT systems analyst, a healthcare analyst, an operations analyst, etc. Each of these job positions has their required skill sets. Think about the job position you are interested in, and find out the necessary skill sets.

3. Develop your Skills

There are certain skills that are required of almost every data analyst. These skill sets are important when switching to a career in data analysis, and they include Creative and Analytical thinking, programming languages, Advanced Excel, Data Cleaning, Data visualization, SQL databases, etc.

4. Create a Portfolio

While switching to a career in data analysis, it is important to create a portfolio. Employers want to see concrete evidence of the things you can do, so start building a portfolio the moment you begin your learning process. As you develop your skills, update your portfolio. Not sure where to start? You can create a GitHub account, or sign up on Kaggle to have access to many open projects that you can practicalize with. These projects will strengthen your portfolio.

5. Build a network.

It doesn’t matter if you love it or hate it, networking is important if you want to take that giant leap and switch to a career in data analysis. There are different ways to expand your network without going to networking events. You can start by getting the word out about your interest in data analysis to family, friends, and anyone who cares to listen. Post about it on LinkedIn, and connect with people in your field of interest (professionals and amateurs). You can find like-minded people on platforms like Quora and reach out to them for connections, advice, etc.

6. There is no magical process to this, transitioning careers don’t happen overnight, especially to data analysis. You have to be willing to put in the work and develop yourself.