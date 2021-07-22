Hungry Hyena Carrying Severed Head Of Zebra In Its Mouth In South Africa (Photos)

HEAD FOR STRIPES: THIS is the bone-chilling moment a hyena emerges from the bushes holding a severed zebra’s head.

In one image, the spotted hyena is covered in blood and looks worn down while holding the zebra’s decapitated head in its mouth.

In another image, four 132-pound hungry hyenas clamour nearby the 88-pound zebra’s head as one of its clan clings to it.

The gory images were taken by retired national park owner Louis Kruger, 63, from Pretoria, South Africa, who captured the vicious feed in the country’s Kruger National Park from 49-feet away.

Louis captured the bloody moment using a Canon 7D MKII camera with a Canon EPF 500mmm lens.

“I was out on an afternoon drive around the Kruger National Park, where we came across a waterhole and decided to spend time there,” Louis said.

“After around two hours, we heard some hyenas in a nearby bush and after a while, they came running out with a bloody, decapitated zebra head.

“There were four hyenas in total and I believe the hyena clan must have hunted the innocent zebra whilst in the dense bush.

“Although we didn’t witness the attack, I was very excited to have captured this moment as it was a very unique sighting.

