Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari’s Story On CNN

FBI investigating Nigeria’s ‘super cop’ in Instagram influencer HushPuppi fraud case

Abuja, Nigeria(CNN) A high-ranking Nigerian police officer is being investigated by the FBI for allegedly making an arrest at the request of Instagram influencer Ramon Abbas, who has pleaded guilty to money laundering, according to the US Justice Department.

Nigerian police spokesman Frank Mba sent a statement to CNN confirming that they received an indictment for Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari from the FBI and an internal investigation has been ordered.

“Sequel to the receipt of allegations and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba … has ordered an internal review of the allegations,” the statement said.

‘Arranged arrest’

Court documents cited by the Justice Department allege an undisclosed sum was paid to Kyari by Abbas, who pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering through cybercrime schemes on April 20, according to documents which were only unsealed Wednesday.

Abbas also admitted his involvement in a conspiracy to defraud a Qatari businessman of more than $1 million, the US Justice Department said in a Wednesday statement.

The alleged scam nearly fell apart after one of the group, Kelly Chibuzo Vincent, tried to tip-off their Qatari victim about the million-dollar fraud, the Justice Department said in the court papers.

Abbas is accused of arranging to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Kyari, “who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest,” according to the court documents.

Kyari, 46, is a highly-decorated officer, who was conferred with a Presidential medal for courage from Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari. The FBI alleges he sent Abbas bank details for an account where he could paid for agreeing to arrest Vincent.

They succeeded in defrauding the unnamed businessman of $1.1m and part of the stolen money was used to “purchase a Richard Mille RM11-03 watch, which was hand delivered to Abbas in Dubai and subsequently appeared in Hushpuppi’s social media posts,” prosecutors said.



