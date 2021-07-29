Hushpuppi: IPOB Disciple, Simon Ekpa Sends Message To Obi Cubana Over Abba Kyari

Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra agitation, Simon Ekpa on Thursday told Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, to distance himself from prominent police officer, DCP Abba Kyari.

Ekpa’s advice is coming on the heels of Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, narrating how he paid ‘bribes’ to Kyari in $1.1million deal. Kyari has responded, saying he only connected Hushpuppi to a tailor for native clothes.

Reacting, Ekpa wrote on his known Twitter handle, “Obi Cubana my brother, you may reconsider retracting your step and watch the people you keep as friends. Abba Kyari was seen in your mother burial, this development will definitely send a wrong signal about you and this criminal conspirator. – SE.”

It would be recalled that Kyari was one of the guests earlier this month (July) at a star-studded ceremony in Anambra State where Cubana, buried his mother at Oba town.

Kyari, a Borno State indigene, described Obi Cubana as a “brother and good friend”.

