Hushpuppi Narrates How He ‘Bribed Police Officer, Abba Kyari In $1.1 Million Deal’

Hushpuppi Narrates How He Bribed Nigerian Top Cop Abba Kyari In $1.1m Deal

Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas, the infamous Nigerian fraudster who recently pleaded guilty in the United States, has narrated how he bribed Nigeria’s celebrated police chief Abba Kyari, court documents seen by Peoples Gazette said.

Federal authorities in the U.S. have been investigating Mr Abbas and his co-conspirators after their syndicate was busted in Dubai, New York and other top cities last June. Officials said in court filings that Mr Abbas disclosed during interrogation that he paid bribes to Mr Kyari, a deputy police commissioner, to have one of his rivals arrested and jailed in Nigeria following a dispute over a $1.1 million dupe of a Qatari businessperson.

Mr Kyari did not immediately return calls and messages seeking his response to Mr Abbas’ claims when reached by The Gazette on Thursday morning.

Mr Abbas asked Mr Kyari to arrest and jail a fellow fraudster Kelly Chibuzor Vincent after both were locked in a dispute presumably over how to share the $1.1 million loot received from the Qatari businessperson. Mr Vincent subsequently contacted the victim and informed them that they were being scammed by a syndicate involving him and Mr Abbas.

This elicited anger from Mr Abbas, who contacted Mr Kyari to arrest and jail his rival over the dispute. Mr Abbas said Mr Kyari sent pictures of Mr Vincent in jail and subsequently sent his bank account number to Mr Abbas to which a wire transfer should be made having done a good job as sent by Mr Abbas.

“Court documents outline a dispute among members of the conspiracy, which allegedly prompted Vincent to contact the victim and claim that Abbas and Juma were engaged in fraud. After this contact, Abbas allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Abba Alhaji Kyari, 46, of Nigeria.

“According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest. Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment,” U.S. Justice department said in a statement.

After the $1.1 million fraud was successful, Mr Abbas spent $230,000 on a watch and also bribed officials at St. Kitts and Nevis for his citizenship of that island country.



https://gazettengr.com/just-in-hushpuppi-narrates-how-he-bribed-nigerian-top-cop-abba-kyari-in-1-1-million-deal/