Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty – Kemi Olunloyo

#BREAKING EXCLUSIVE Ramon Abass aka @hushpuppi #hushpuppi has agreed to PLEAD GUILTY to US Federal Court to conspiracy to engage in money laundering of funds from BUSINESS EMAIL COMPROMISE SCAMS and other online heists. He will face up to 20 years at sentencing. I am the ONLY media professional who has been giving you exclusive updates on this case and BREAKING IT FIRST

I will do a #Kemitalksopinion analysis at 12 NOON �� so STANDBY‼️‼️ There will NO LONGER be a trial. He did a plea deal as I expected. He allegedly moved the money for all the hackers.

I will give you exclusive reasons on why he was caught. Flashing wealth and double crossing one particular hacker.

