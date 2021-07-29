Hushpuppi: Probe Abba Kyari, Hand Him Over To FBI If Found Guilty – PDP To Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order a forensic investigation into reports that the United States, US, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, linking Abba Kyari, head of IGP Intelligence Response Team, to international fraudster, Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi, Newspremises reports.

PDP said Buhari should order the Inspector General of Police to hand over Kyari to the FBI, if found wanting.

The party said the revelation of the involvement of Kyari as a receiver of proceeds of international fraud is worrisome, disturbing and a stain on Nigeria’s integrity.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the former ruling party, said the revelation should not be swept under the carpet.

The statement reads:

“It is indeed disquieting that the integrity of our nation has fallen so abysmally low under the corrupt and fraud-patronizing President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, to the extent that the head of its police intelligence unit is being charged in connection with international fraud.

“Our party demands that the APC administration should not sweep this matter under the carpet given the manifest rapport between Kyari and some top APC leaders.

“We urge President Buhari not to “ease out” this case of corruption but should immediately restore the integrity and image of our nation by allowing for a forensic investigation on the suspect.

“Moreover, if this Abba Kyari matter is not well handled, it will be a permanent stain on the reputation of our police, security system and our nation at large.

“The PDP therefore asks President Buhari to direct the Inspector General of Police to take in Abba Kyari for questioning and if found culpable, he should be handed over to the FBI.”