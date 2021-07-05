I Am 25 And Want To Start Up My Own Business, Which Businesses Can I Consider?

Have you asked yourself why you want to start a business?

Is it because you want a side hustle for extra cash or is it because you truly want to be a business owner and run your own show or is it because you know you have something amazing, an innovative idea, to share with the world?

Knowing why you want to be in business will help guide you towards the kind of business you want to start.

If it’s only to make extra cash on the side, you can be a reseller: go to garage sales and pick up items that you can resell online at a higher price. You can even start with the stuff you have in your own house and that you no longer use. Resell them on eBay or Varage Sale or any other site that allows such transactions.

What are you good at?

Are you good in school? Start a virtual tutoring business for kids that have difficulty in math, English, science… what ever is your strong suit. As your business grows, you can recruit other tutors to compliment your offer and add different services.

Are you a good writer? Start a ghost writing business. Offer your services to bloggers, marketing companies and even influencers (offer to write their captions). As your business grows you can hire other ghost writers or marketing coaches to broaden your services.

Before you start a business, start by figuring out what you are skilled at and how you can package that in an offer that brings value to others.25

